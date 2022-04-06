Brokers Set Expectations for Weichai Power Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Weichai Power (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
