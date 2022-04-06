Brokers Set Expectations for Weichai Power Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

About Weichai Power (Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.