Brokers Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $10.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

Shares of GS stock opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.80 and a 200-day moving average of $374.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

