Brokers Offer Predictions for Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXLA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

