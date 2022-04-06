Brokers Issue Forecasts for ContraFect Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

