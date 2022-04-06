Brokerages Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target at $14.88

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

