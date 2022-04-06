Brokerages Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Target Price at $103.75

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. 15,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

