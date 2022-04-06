Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $198.53

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.87.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.