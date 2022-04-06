Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $198.06

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.06.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.03. 60,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

