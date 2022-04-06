Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $161.32

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 231,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

