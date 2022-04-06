Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $39.83

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

