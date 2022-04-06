Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT at $10.19

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

PEAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of PEAR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

