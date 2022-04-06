Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $37.75

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 350,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,071. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

