Brokerages Set Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Target Price at $16.75

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costamare by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 1,510,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

