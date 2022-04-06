Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $56.10

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,312,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

