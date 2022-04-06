Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $3.42

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 143,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

