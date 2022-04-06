Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Target Price at $25.50

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BZZUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($36.26) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

