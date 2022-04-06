Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

