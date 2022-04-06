Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.
BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
