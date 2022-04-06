Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $101.57

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 159,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

