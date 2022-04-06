Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $68.21

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

