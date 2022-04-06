Brokerages Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $5.05 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

