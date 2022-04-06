Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGTX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

