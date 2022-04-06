Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

BRP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,399. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

