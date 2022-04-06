Brokerages Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 346,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $78.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

