Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.