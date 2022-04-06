Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.02). 3D Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $19,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,098,475 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 366,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 1,386,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,910. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.