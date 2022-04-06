Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

