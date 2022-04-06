Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.44. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,898,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 660,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

