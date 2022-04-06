Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $276.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.40 million and the highest is $317.05 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 174,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

