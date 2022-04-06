Brokerages Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.