Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,883. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

