Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will post $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $10.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $16.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBI. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 888,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

