Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $56.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.27 million. BGSF posted sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $258.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $260.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.46 million, with estimates ranging from $276.07 million to $282.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

