Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Shares of MT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

