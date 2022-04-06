Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.