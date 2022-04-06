Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $299,665.80 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

