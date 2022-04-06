Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

