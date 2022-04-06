BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,151 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $20.87.

Several research analysts have commented on BRCC shares. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

