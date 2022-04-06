BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.20.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

