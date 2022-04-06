Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $40.45

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.45, but opened at $36.94. Braze shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 24,124 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

