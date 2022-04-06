Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 4,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

