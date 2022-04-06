Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Santander reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAK opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Braskem has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Braskem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

