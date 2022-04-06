Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

