BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 600,806 shares.The stock last traded at $17.18 and had previously closed at $17.11.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.