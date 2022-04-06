Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.98

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.98 and traded as high as C$40.34. Boralex shares last traded at C$40.20, with a volume of 261,464 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.23.

Get Boralex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.98.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.50%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.