Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $78,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $69.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,312.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,358.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

