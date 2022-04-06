boohoo group’s (BHHOF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

BHHOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.67.

BHHOF stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

