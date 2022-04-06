BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.