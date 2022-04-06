Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.47% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $777.46 million, a P/E ratio of 241.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

