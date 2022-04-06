Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

