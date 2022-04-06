BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

